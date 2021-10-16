CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Up 118.8% in September

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CBM Bancorp stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. CBM Bancorp has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.50.

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 68.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBM Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 83.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.