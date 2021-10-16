CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $0.85.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

