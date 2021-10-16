Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.63. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $46,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

