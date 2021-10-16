Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce sales of $12.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.21 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.92.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $699.03. 738,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $765.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.09.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

