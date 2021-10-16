Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.04.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

