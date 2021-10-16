Chimpion (BNANA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $105.73 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00005475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00207605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

