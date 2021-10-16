Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the September 15th total of 874,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CIOXY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 471,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

