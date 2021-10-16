Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Citi Trends by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Citi Trends by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

