Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,791 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

MCW opened at $17.32 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCW. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

