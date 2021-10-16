Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Up 88.7% in September

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CETY remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,686. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About Clean Energy Technologies
