Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Up 88.7% in September

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CETY remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,686. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Manufacturing and Engineering. The Clean energy HRS segment designs, builds, and delivers power from industrial heating systems and biomass sources to produce energy, using the company’s Clean Cycle heat generators.

