Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,657,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

