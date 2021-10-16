Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 360,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,147,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

