Coin98 1-Day Volume Tops $67.46 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00005660 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $640.89 million and approximately $67.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00063280 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.