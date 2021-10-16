Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.24.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

