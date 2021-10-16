Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 200.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $110.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

