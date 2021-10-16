Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 224.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $340.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

