Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Trinseo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSE opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

