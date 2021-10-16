Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.