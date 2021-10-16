Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 237 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

