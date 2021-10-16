Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CCUR and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

CURO Group has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than CCUR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.91 $75.73 million $1.52 12.19

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Summary

CURO Group beats CCUR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

