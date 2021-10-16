Compass Point Upgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

