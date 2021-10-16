Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 177.12% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.