Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 177.12% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 97,690 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

