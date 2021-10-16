Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $218.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.