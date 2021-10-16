CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,354.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $93.80. 1,569,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.