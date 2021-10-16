COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the September 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COVA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. COVA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

