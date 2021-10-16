Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 311,150 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Covanta were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVA shares. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

