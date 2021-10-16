Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 49.1% in September

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:CREX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 3.93. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.96%.
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
