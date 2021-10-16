Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 49.1% in September

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 3.93. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.