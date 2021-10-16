Credits Price Reaches $0.0409 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $134,417.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

