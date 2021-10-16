Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NYSE:CPG opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

