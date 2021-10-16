Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CWEGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 32,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,688. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.