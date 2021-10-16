CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.