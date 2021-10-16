Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001218 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00111256 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00649841 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

