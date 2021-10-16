Cryptopay Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $490.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00205712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00092783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

