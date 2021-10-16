Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $299.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $299.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

CMI stock opened at $238.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $244.38. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

