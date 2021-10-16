CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $16.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 91.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,434. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

