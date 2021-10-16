Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Up 206.2% in September

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,500 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the September 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CTKB opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

