Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Down 42.6% in September

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.73 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLCA. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,767,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.