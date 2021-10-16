DeFiner (FIN) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $248,839.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00207639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

