Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.78 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $21.65 or 0.00035640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $236.65 million and $1.78 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,750.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.33 or 0.06405412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00308485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $639.71 or 0.01053008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00089342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.58 or 0.00443745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.00313350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00283270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,929,931 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

