Destination Wealth Management Has $413,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.21. 1,807,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,603. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.