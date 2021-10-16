Destination Wealth Management Takes $340,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 156,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,170,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. The company had a trading volume of 876,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $104.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.