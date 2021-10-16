Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,343 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

