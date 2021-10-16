Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 155,830 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 155,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $6,739,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $571,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $1,394,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $1,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.