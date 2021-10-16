Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 77.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,872,065 in the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

