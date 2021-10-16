Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363,363 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.05 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.