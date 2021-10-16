Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 90,311 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 207.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.