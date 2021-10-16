Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of MEDNAX worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period.

NYSE MD opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

