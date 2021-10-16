Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $80.42 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

