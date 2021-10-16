DEXA COIN Market Cap Tops $8.03 Million (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded 1% lower against the dollar. DEXA COIN has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $725,107.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00069578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00074126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00110830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,989.32 or 1.00085610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.46 or 0.06363053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN . The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net

