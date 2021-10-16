DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 100,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in DexCom by 18.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,507 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,409. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $544.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.30. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

